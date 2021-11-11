New Delhi: Media reports on Thursday claimed that Boeing Co may soon get an order for about 70 to 80 737 MAX jets from Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s startup airline Akasa Air.Also Read - IPO Watch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Star Health, Adani Wilmar, Nykaa, 3 Other Firms Get SEBI Approval

As per a report by Bloomberg News, the deal could be announced during the Dubai Airshow, which begins on November 14.

However, the Boeing and Akasa were not immediately available for comment. As per the report, the aircraft would cost as much as $10 billion at current list prices.

The reports of the potential order came after Boeing’s best-selling jet was cleared in August by Indian authorities to fly.

Last month, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline ‘Akasa Air’ in India.

Issuing a statement, the company said that the new airline aims to start operations by the summer of 2022.

It must be noted that Akasa Air is backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube. “We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC,” Dube, who is now the CEO of Akasa Air, said.

Akasa Air said it is planning to operate approximately 70 planes in the next four years. The airline said Airbus is in conversation with Akasa for an aircraft procurement deal.