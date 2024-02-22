Home

Boeing Removes Head Of 737 MAX Programme Amid Mid-Air Blowout, Appoints New Vice President Of Quality

The company also reshuffled its leadership team at the Commercial Airplanes division, according to the memo sent to staff by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) CEO Stan Deal.

The head of Boeing’s 737 MAX programme has departed from the company amidst increased scrutiny over production and safety measures, following a mid-air blowout on a plane last month. This move comes as Boeing aims to address safety issues and rebuild trust within the aviation industry. Ed Clark, an 18-year veteran at Boeing and the vice president of the MAX programme, is leaving the company. Reports suggest that Clark’s departure was not voluntary, indicating a significant change in leadership strategy. Katie Ringgold has been appointed as the new vice president and general manager, stepping into Clark’s role.

The company also reshuffled its leadership team at the Commercial Airplanes division, according to the memo sent to staff by Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) CEO Stan Deal and first reported by the Seattle Times on Wednesday.

Boeing has been under pressure to enhance safety protocols following a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. The incident, where a cabin panel detached mid-flight, has prompted Boeing to reevaluate its safety procedures. Clark, who oversaw operations at the Renton factory where the affected plane was manufactured, played a crucial role in the programme.

In a memo to staff, Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering aircraft that meet the highest quality and safety standards. The leadership changes are part of Boeing’s efforts to prioritize safety and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements. The company’s focus on enhancing safety measures reflects its dedication to restoring confidence in the 737 MAX programme. “enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements”, The Seattle Times reported Stan Deal as saying.

The leadership changes come in advance of Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun’s planned meeting with US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Administrator Mike Whitaker next week after the regulator travelled to Renton to tour the Boeing 737 plant.

The FAA grounded the MAX 9 for several weeks in January and has capped Boeing’s production of the MAX while it audits the planemaker’s manufacturing process.

The door panel that flew off the jet appeared to be missing four key bolts, according to a preliminary report from the US National Safety Transportation Board in early February.

According to the report, the door plug in question was removed to repair rivet damage, but the NTSB has not found evidence the bolts were re-installed.

The panel is a plug on some 737 MAX 9s instead of an additional emergency exit.

This is the second crisis involving Boeing in recent years, after two crashes of MAX planes that killed 346 people.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.