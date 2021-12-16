Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin, a Bollywood-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform on Thursday announced the launch of digital collectibles of the Dabangg franchise. As per the latest updates, the platform will launch the NFTs on December 30. Giving details, the BollyCoin said the collections will include movie clips, posters, and stills.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Receive Expensive Wedding Gifts Like Rs 3 Crore Range Rover, Diamond Necklace From Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

"We're excited to see the audience's response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from community and we hope to give it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it's definitely an exciting way to kick off our project," Kyle Lopes, Co-Founder, BollyCoin, told MoneyControl.

BollyCoin further added that the launch will happen with a collection of NFTs from the Dabangg franchise produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions, starring Salman Khan as the iconic 'Chulbul Pandey.'

Prior to this, the platform had announced its arrival in October saying it would offer a selection of NFTs created from original Bollywood media. However, BollyCoin had not revealed the names of the films it would create NFTs with.

BollyCoin said it has its own cryptocurrency token, which is now listed on decentralised exchanges UniSwap and QuickSwap. The platform had in November said that it had closed its pre-sale round of 20 million tokens worth $2 million within a month.

As per the updates, BollyCoins were sold at a fixed price of Rs 7 per token. After purchasing the tokens, the holders can reap real-world benefits each time they sell the NFTs on the BollyCoin platform, the company said.

At present, the platform is associated with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productionz, Reel Life Productions, and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.

People interested in the matter must know that NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles.