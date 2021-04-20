Mumbai: At this critical time of coronavirus crisis when the country is witnessing acute shortage of oxygen at hospitals, the shares of Bombay Oxygen Investments have surged around 133 percent in less than a month as many investors mistakenly assumed the company to be a producer of oxygen. Interestingly, the share of Bombay Oxygen Investments has skyrocketed multi-fold as the company has used the word “oxygen” in its name. Also Read - Linde-Praxair merger awaiting clearance in many countries

As per news reports, the shares of the non-bank financial company (NBFC) on Monday increased to Rs 24,575 at a piece at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). But on Tuesday, the stock price of Bombay Oxygen Investments went down by five per cent to Rs 23,346.

In the last one month, the shares at the Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd have been witnessing a sharp rise and have more than doubled from about Rs 10,000 level seen in March-end, and the market watchers feel the only reason for this kind of stupendous rally is the name of the company.

Notably, Bombay Oxygen Investments is a non-deposit taking non-bank financial company and it has a market capitalisation of Rs 350 crore.

Even as the country grappled with a sudden surge in demand for oxygen, a number of investors fervently bought shares of companies linked to producing oxygen, seeing higher revenue generation as covid-19 cases continued to surge in India. However, Bombay Oxygen Investment is not in the oxygen production business but instead it is a non-bank financial company (NBFC).

In the meantime, other companies that were in the oxygen-producing business still continue to see strong traction on the stock exchanges and such companies include National Oxygen, Bhagwati Oxygen, Linde India, and Gagan Gases.