Bonus Share 2023: Integra Essentia Approves 1:1 Bonus Share, Fundraising Plans

Bonus Share 2023: Recycling player Integra Essentia, which specialises in life essentials such as agro products, has approved the issuance of bonus shares to its investors. The company has informed the BSE that its board of directors has approved the bonus issuance in the ratio of 1:1. This means, eligible shareholders will be awarded one bonus share for each share held by them.

“Issuance of Bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 01 (One) equity share of Re 1 each for every 1 (One) equity shares of Re 1 each held by the eligible shareholders of the company as on record date,” the exchange filing reads.

However, this is subject to shareholders and other statutory approvals. The company will fix and inform the exchange of the record date in the coming days.

“Record Date to determine the eligible shareholders shall be decided and will be intimated to exchange separately,” the company said.

Also, Integra Essentia has approved to raise Rs 100 crore by way of a Preferential Allotment, QIP’s, ADR, GDR, FCCB or any other methods.

Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago. Integra Essentia is in the steel and renewable energy business.

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 17.11 per cent from Rs 57.12 crore in Q2FY23 to Rs 66.89.71 Lakhs in Q2FY24. Similarly, EBITDA registered a strong jump of 420.98 per cent from Rs 211.11 Lakhs in Q2FY23 to Rs 1099.84 Lakhs in Q2FY24.

