New Delhi: In an effort to enhance its business at this coronavirus pandemic time, India's leading private airline SpiceJet on Wednesday rolled out the 'Book Befikar Sale' and offered one-way ticket fares starting at Rs 899 as part of the sale.

Notably, the sale will continue for five days till January 17. The sale allows travellers to book tickets for flights between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

According to updates, popular routes that are available for starting sale fare of Rs 899 include Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Jammu, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Belagavi, Belagavi-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer and Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad, among others.

Moreover, the airline is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth the base fare of the booked flight with a maximum value of Rs 1,000 for each passenger per flight on booking the sale fare.

Along with this facility, the airline is also offering a one-time waiver of change/cancellation fee in case of booking modification or cancellation. Customers can avail the waiver for booking modified/cancelled at least 21 days prior to the flight departure date.

The airline said the flight voucher will be valid till February 28, 2021 and they can be redeemed for making fresh bookings with minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,500 for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021.

Interestingly, the tickets for this sale are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and can be booked through spicejet.com, online travel portals, SpiceJet mobile app, through travel agents, SpiceJet Call Centre and at the airport ticket offices.