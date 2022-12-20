Book Train Tickets Using HDFC IRCTC Credit Card: Here’s How to Get Discounts, Benefits, Reward Points

The HDFC RuPay IRCTC credit card also offers reward rates for various categories.

HDFC RuPay IRCTC credit card Latest Update

HDFC IRCTC Credit Card Latest Update: If you are a credit card holder and want to book train tickets with the card, then here comes a piece of good news for you. If you book train tickets with the HDFC RuPay IRCTC credit card, then you will get 5% discount.

Recently, HDFC Bank launched the RuPay IRCTC credit card and in collaboration with the IRCTC, the bank has created the HDFC Bank RuPay IRCTC Credit Card (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation).

To use the card, the users will have to pay an annual charge of Rs. 499 and is a perfect pick for those who frequently travel by train.

The HDFC RuPay IRCTC credit card comes with several incentives in a variety of categories, from a high reward rate to thrilling travel perks.

Welcome Benefits: After you make the first transaction during the first 30 days of card issuance, cardholders receive a welcome gift of an Rs. 500 Amazon voucher.

Reward rates: The HDFC RuPay IRCTC credit card also offers reward rates for various categories:

The card offers five cash points for every rupee of Rs. 100 spent on IRCTC reservations. And the users can receive an extra 5% off when they purchase tickets using HDFC smart buy. The card also offers one cash point for every 100 rupees spent elsewhere.