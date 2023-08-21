Home

Business

Booking Railway Tickets Ahead Of Festivals? Here Are Some Tips To Avoid Touts

Booking Railway Tickets Ahead Of Festivals? Here Are Some Tips To Avoid Touts

This year, with limited train tickets available, touts are expected to be out in full force, preying on unsuspecting travelers. So, be aware.

New Delhi: The festive season is upon us, and with it comes the annual migration of people from cities to their hometowns. This year, with limited train tickets available, touts are expected to be out in full force, preying on unsuspecting travelers. Touts are individuals who sell train tickets illegally at a higher price. They often operate outside railway stations or at bus stops, and they can be very persuasive. They may tell you that there are no tickets available, or that the only way to get a ticket is to buy it from them.

Trending Now

Here are some tips for you if you are also planning to buy tickets online through IRCTC:

Tips For IRCTC Users To Avoid Touts During Festive Season

IRCTC users should be aware of touts and take steps to protect themselves. Here are a few tips:

Only buy tickets from authorized sources, such as the IRCTC website or app.

Never buy tickets from touts, no matter how persuasive they may be.

If you are approached by a tout, politely decline and walk away.

Report any suspicious activity to the railway authorities.

Steps Taken By Government To Control Touts

In order to control the impact of touts, the government has also taken stern actions them, including:

Operation Uplabdh: This was a mission-mode operation launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in July 2022 to crack down on e-ticketing touts. Under this operation, the RPF arrested over 1,000 touts and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash.

This was a mission-mode operation launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in July 2022 to crack down on e-ticketing touts. Under this operation, the RPF arrested over 1,000 touts and seized over Rs 1 crore in cash. Making it mandatory for passengers to show ID cards: The government made it mandatory for passengers to show their ID cards at the time of booking tickets. This was done to make it more difficult for touts to book tickets in other people’s names.

The government made it mandatory for passengers to show their ID cards at the time of booking tickets. This was done to make it more difficult for touts to book tickets in other people’s names. Improving the efficiency of the IRCTC website and app: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the government agency that manages the booking of railway tickets. The government improved the efficiency of the IRCTC website and app to make it easier for passengers to book tickets directly.

These measures have had a significant impact on the activities of railway ticket touts. The number of touts arrested has increased, and the penalties for touting have made it a less attractive activity. The government is committed to taking further action to crack down on touting and ensure that passengers can book tickets easily and affordably, but on your part, be alert and be aware of these touts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES