The Incredible Story Of How BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani’s Drunk Text Message To Boss Led To Its Foundation

New Delhi: No one could have thought a few years ago that one could go on the internet and book tickets for movies, cricket matches, or concerts without getting into long lines. However, Ashish Hemrajani made it possible. He built a website and later an app called ‘BookMy Show’ via which we can now book tickets for any event from the comfort of our homes. But, did you know that the journey of BookMyShow started with a drunk message?

Ashish Hemrajani, co-founder and CEO of BookMyShow, in an interview, said that he told his boss about his business idea over a drunk text message and left the company in 1999, according to a report in Inshorts. “My boss replied, no problem. Go for it,” Hemrajani said.

Academic Career Of Ashish Hemrajani

Ashish Hemrajani is the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow, one of the most popular websites in India for buying tickets to live events like sporting events, plays, concerts, and movies. In 1999, he founded Bigtree Entertainment, the parent company that runs BookMyShow.

Ashish Hemrajani is a Sydenham MBA Marketing graduate. Asish was employed by the advertising company J. Walter Thompson, where he had positions in the Account Management and Client Management divisions prior to starting BookMyShow. He later changed direction with BookMyShow and is now the company’s founder and CEO, as per a report by StartupTalkey.

Story Behind the Name ‘BookMyShow’

‘Go For Ticketing’ was the first name of BookMyShow. Before adopting its current name, the company was first named “India Ticketing” in 2002. The business, which at the time went by the name ‘India Ticketing’, held a name-suggestions contest for its staff in 2007 where an engineering student intern came up with the term BookMyShow. And in this way, the company came up with a moniker that fit with its goals and objectives, the report also said.

About BookMyShow

BookMyShow, which was launched in 2007 and is owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (founded in 1999), is one of India’s top entertainment destinations and a one-stop shop for all out-of-home entertainment requirements. The business, which has outlets in more than 650 Indian towns and cities, provides millions of customers with incomparable entertainment experiences thanks to partners from throughout the sector. Over the years, the company has evolved from a fully online ticketing platform for films showing on more than 6,000 screens to end-to-end management of live entertainment events, including music concerts, live performances, theatrical productions, sports, and more, all completed to the highest standards in the world, its LinkedIn profile says.

