‘Borrowers repaid Rs 3,803 crore of Rs 4,808’: Dr Subhash Chandra issues fresh statement in NCLT case

Dr. Chandra clarified that while he had signed personal guarantees totalling Rs 22,000 crore, the underlying borrowings were made by other entities, not by him.

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Dr. Subhash Chandra.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has issued a fresh statement pertaining to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) case. Dr Subhash Chandra’s office has clarified the financial figures linked to his personal insolvency case. In its statement issued on August 30, Dr Chandra’s office clarified that he had personally borrowed Rs 0, while borrowers had repaid Rs 3,803 crore against Rs 4,808 crore disbursed by the lenders covered in the statement.

Dr Chandra clarified that while he had signed personal guarantees totalling Rs 22,000 crore, the underlying borrowings were made by other entities, not by him. The statement added that Rs 4,800 crore of these guarantees were issued after defaults had already taken place.

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Dr Chandra’s office issued the statement after saying that a series of social media posts over the last three days, including posts with #PaiseVapasKaro, had led to what he called a wrong perception of the case. He said the detailed account was meant to clarify the facts.

According to the lender-wise table in the statement, the entities covered had received Rs 4,808 crore in total, against which Rs 3,803 crore had been repaid. This left a balance of Rs 998 crore, the statement said.

I have seen & observed social media posts since past 3 days on the issue. Some of the posts also included hashtags like #PaiseVapasKaro.There has been a wrong perception & understanding about the matter. Hence,I am giving a detailed account of the entire matter. pic.twitter.com/UbL5xXFq6L — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) August 30, 2026

However, claims filed against the personal guarantor totalled Rs 5,311 crore. After Rs 1,049 crore in claims were settled or paid, the remaining claims stood at Rs 4,262 crore. The industrialist’s office noted that this figure differs from the Rs 3,992 crore cited in an earlier press statement because some accounts were not included as they had neither voted for nor against the resolution plan.

Also Read | Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra rejects Rs 22,000-crore personal loan reports in NCLT case

The statement also pointed to borrowing from other sources, including foreign funds, domestic funds, NBFCs and corporates, saying most of these borrowings were either settled by the borrowers or were backed by adequate assets or were in the process of being paid.

Dr Chandra’s office said it hoped lenders would reconcile their accounts with the borrowers and recover the outstanding amounts from them, adding that this would also clarify the position for people who had supported #PaisaWapasKaro on social media.