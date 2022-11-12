Both RBI And Centre Dealing With Challenge Of Inflation Effectively, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says inflation in October can be expected to be below 7 per cent.

New Delhi: Speaking at a leadership summit on Saturday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday that both Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the central government are dealing with the challenge of inflation effectively, adding that India’s overall macroeconomic fundamentals remain resilient amid global turmoil.

He also said that there is no need to shift goal post as far as inflation target of 2-6 per cent is concerned, even though there is debate on target shifting. He said that the October inflation numbers are expected to be below 7 per cent.