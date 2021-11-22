New Delhi: Bengaluru-based startup ‘Bounce’ is all set to launch its maiden electric scooter in this winter. The e-scooter named “Bounce Infinity” will be launched on December 2 and booking starts at Rs 499, according to The Mint report. Bounce is a Bengaluru-based smart mobility solution, with a mission of making daily commute stress-free, time-saving, reliable and convenient.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Lauds Fielding Coach T Dilip After Ishan Kishan's Brilliant Runout vs New Zealand; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Booking Date

The company is aiming to start the booking process on the same day of launch which is December 2. The made-in-India electric scooter can be availed at a booking price of Rs 499, as per the Mint report.

Delivery Date

The company has said that the delivery process for the electronic scooter is scheduled for early 2022, the mint report said.

The company has said that it will offer customers “battery-as-a-service” option. Under this, customers will have an option to buy the vehicle without the battery.

Those who chose to purchase the electric scooter without battery will have use the the company’s battery swapping network, the report says.

Earlier in October, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the central government was aiming to have sales penetration for of 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, 80 per cent for two-wheelers, and 30 per cent for private cars by 2030.