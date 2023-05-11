Home

Business

#BoycottStartbucks Trends After Coffee Maker’s New Ad Promoting Transgender Rights Triggers A Section

#BoycottStartbucks Trends After Coffee Maker’s New Ad Promoting Transgender Rights Triggers A Section

Some others have blamed the Tata Group as well that owns and operates Starbucks' outlets in India. They've drawn a parallel with an earlier ad by Tata-owned Tanishq

#BoycottStartbucks Trends After Coffee Maker's New Ad Promoting Transgender Rights Triggers A Section

New Delhi: Even as the LGBTQ community in India and abroad await the Supreme Court of the world’s largest democracy to pronounce its judgement on the petitions seeking to legalise same-sex marriage, an advertisement by the Starbucks has now ripped off a storm in the teacup.

What’s the Starbucks Advertisement All About

The Starbucks advertisement features an urban couple sitting at one of the coffee shops waiting for Arpit, their son by birth, who identifies self as a female, and apparently has changed name to Arpita. While the father looked upset over his child’s this decision, the mother can be seeing trying to calm him saying, “Listen, don’t get angry this time please.”

You may like to read

Arpita enters. After hugging her mom dearly, she goes to her dad and both exchange a weak smile.

“I know it’s been years, but you still mean the world to me,” Arpita tells looking at her dad. Her dad thinks for a moment, gets up in determination and asks if she needs a coffee to which Aprita nodded. Dad places the order, comes back to the table looking to open a fresh conversation with Arpita. And that point in time, the attendant at the coffee shop announces, “3 cold coffees for Aprita!”

Your name defines who you are – whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

Arpita, awestruck, turns to the direction where her name was announced, then looks back at her old man; her eyes brimming with a mixed feeling of disbelief and realisation that her dad has finally accepted her choice.

“Beta, for me you’re still my kid, only a letter got added to your name,” her dad says, smiling at her and extending his hand to her. Arpita holds her father’s hands, her mom smiling as a mute spectator.

In the last frame, a Startbucks logo appears with the hashtag “#ItStarsWithYourName”. Starbucks shared this video on Twitter with the caption “Your name defines who you are – whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚”

That’s all about Starbucks’ advertisement. Has the company said something that demeans anybody?

Well, going by the concept of “Death of the Author”, once a work of art is produced and released for the public consumption, it’s up to the public to interpret it the way they want.

Clearly, the viewership has been divided into two categories. While one section has appreciated the coffee maker’s move in promoting a long-awaited recognition that the LGBTQI+ community seeks, the other section has seen it as an unwanted meddling by an American company into a debate that’s raging in India.

Same-Sex Marriage In India

Even though India’s Supreme Court is yet to pronounce its verdict in the plea seeking to legalise same-sex marriage, the union government led by Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly expressed its dissent to the idea, labelling it as an “urban elitist concept” that undermines religious and social values.

And the section that didn’t take the advertisement well, has sided with the government’s view. And the terminology “woke liberal” is being used by many among them to chastise the coffee shop and the makers of this ad.

Some of them have even pointed out that Starbucks used a Hindu name (Arpit/Arpita) to target the community.

Some others have blamed the Tata Group as well that owns and operates Starbucks’ outlets in India. They’ve drawn a parallel with an earlier ad by Tata-owned Tanishq where a pregnant Hindu woman was seen escorted by her Muslim mother-in-law to her baby shower ceremony. That ad created a bigger controversy with people saying that it promotes “love jihad” which many define as a “conspiracy theory” accusing Muslim men of wooing Hindu women to force them to convert to Islam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.