New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to extensively liberalise the BPO industry, saying these guidelines will make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres. Giving further details, Union IT and Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the country's BPO industry is at US$ 37.6 Billion at present and has the potential to rise to US$ 55.5 Billion by 2025.

"We've issued a guideline today that's very extensively liberalising the other service providers' guidelines. The guideline is revolutionary in nature that'll make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres," the minister said.

He stated that the guidelines are designed to put India as a very central and serious player in the entire international BPO industry, voice-related industry.

Saying that the distinction between domestic and international OSP (Other Service Providers) has been removed, the Union minister said that a BPO centre with common telecom resource will now be able to serve customers located worldwide, including India. He called it a major reform which the Centre has taken.

“Secondly, the Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange (EPABX) of the OSP (Other Service Providers) can be located anywhere in the world,” he added.

The Union minister made it clear that the remote agents of OSP (Other Service Providers) can now directly connect with the centralised EPABX (Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange) of the customer using any technology, including broadband, wireline and wireless.