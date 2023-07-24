Bread Companies Fooling Indians? Influencer Makes Stunning Revelations About White, Brown Multigrain Breads

Home

In the video, he says that the white bread is filled with maida since the germ and bran layers of wheat are removed during refinement

New Delhi: The bread-butter combo is a common breakfast or brunch for people belonging to almost all age groups. While white bread is generally considered unhealthy, people buy brown bread and multigrain bread supposing it’s healthy and nutritious with all the fibre. However, influencer Revant Himatsingka also known as “Food Pharmer” have shared a video saying, “Bread in India is a big joke!”. As per Himatsingka, there are two types of bread in India — “One which is openly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not!”

In the video, he says that the white bread is filled with maida since the germ and bran layers of wheat are removed during refinement. He also said that brown bread is also “not healthy”. Himantsingka points out that brown bread is brown because of caramel colour 150A which is very similar to the colour used in coke, and Bourn Vita.

He quotes FSSAI rules which say that, “The name of ingredients used in the product shall be listed in the descending order of their composition by weight or volume, as the case may be at the time of manufacture.” Himantsingka shows the ingredients mentioned in a packet of whole wheat bread. The first ingredient mentioned is refine wheat flour or maida followed by 20 per cent of whole wheat flour, that is atta. Even though the amount of maida is not mentioned, it’s clear from the FSSAI direction that maida is the major component of that packet of whole wheat bread.

Himantsingka then takes a packet of multigrain bread which also has refine wheat flour (maida) as its first ingredient followed by 30 per cent of atta. “Multigrain bread also does not mean it’s healthy. It just means that it has more than one grain. Most multigrain breads in India are also mainly made up of maida,” he said.

Bread in India is a big joke! There are two types of bread in India. One which is openly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not! Till a few decades ago, bread wasn't as common in India. But now… pic.twitter.com/8yOQsG7jKn — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@thefoodpharmer) July 22, 2023

Who is Revant Himatsingka?

Revant Himatsingka aka Food Pharma, was the social media influencer who highlighted the high sugar content in Bournvita prompting a legal notice against him by Cadbury.

“I have decided to take down the video across all platforms after receiving a legal notice from one of India’s biggest law firms on 13th April 2023. I apologize to Cadbury for making the video. I did not plan or intend to infringe any trademark or defame any company nor do I have the interest or resources to participate in any court cases and I request MNCs to not take this forward legally,” Revant Himatsingka said after receiving the legal notice.

