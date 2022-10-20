New Delhi: The Dollar surge or Rupee fall, whatever we would like to call it, continues, taking the Indian currency to an alarming low. Gone are those days when 80 was considered as the psychological barrier where the dollar surge should stop.Also Read - Indian Rupee Finds New Depths! Opens At Record Low Of 82.67 Against US Dollar

Indian Rupee further slipped to 83.05 a Dollar at 4:25am UTC (9:55am ITC)

Meanwhile, news agency ANI has reported that Indian Rupee hit a fresh record low of 83.08 against US Dollar in the early trade.