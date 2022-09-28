7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The wait of lakh of government employees is finally over as the Union Cabinet has increased their Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent, taking it effectively to 38 per cent from earlier 34 per cent. More than 50 lakh central government employees and 62 lakh pensioners will be benefited from the current hike. For the unversed, DA is a part of an employee’s salary which is calculated as a specific percentage of the basic salary which is then added to the basic salary.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission LIVE: Centre Approves 4% DA Hike For Govt Employees

DA HIKED BY 4%: HOW IS DEARNESS ALLOWANCE CALCULATED

It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary. For Central Government employees: Dearness Allowance percent = ((Average of AICPI (Base Year 2001=100) for the past 12 months -115.76)/115.76) *100. AICPI stands for All India Consumer Price Index.

7TH PAY COMMISSION: DA /DR HIKE CALCULATION

Here’s a look at how the salary/pension of government employees will increase after 4% DA hike

If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 25,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 9500. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 8500. This means salary will increase by Rs 1000. If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 35,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 13,300. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 11,900. This means salary will increase by Rs 1400. If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 45,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 17,100. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 15,300. This means salary will increase by Rs 1800. If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 55,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 20,900. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 18,700. This means salary will increase by Rs 2200. If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 65,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 24,700. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 22,100. This means salary will increase by Rs 2600.

7th PAY COMMISSION: DA HIKE

The government employees generally receive the DA hike (based on the 7th Pay Commission) announcement in the second half of this year, which usually comes around Navaratri festivals. Earlier in March, the Cabinet had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent to 34 per cent from 31 per cent previously, effective January 1, 2022.