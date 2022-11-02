NEW DELHI: AirAsia Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell the remaining equity shares held in low-cost carrier AirAsia (India) to Tata Group-owned Air India.Also Read - IndiGo Launches Direct Flights Between Indore and Chandigarh | Check Detail Here

The company said in a statement: "All customary consents and regulatory approvals have been secured. AAAGL is expected to receive Rs 1,556,487,800 (equivalent to $18.83 million) in gross proceeds. There will be no gain or loss on the disposal as Capital A has marked the remaining 16.33% in AAI to its fair value."

Post announcement made on December 29, 2020, and January 5, 2021, on the disposal of 32.67 percent equity shares in AAI with AAAGL receiving $37,660,000 in gross proceeds, the company announced the disposal of the remaining 16.33 percent equity shares in AirAsia to Air India Limited, an affiliate of Tata Sons Private Limited.