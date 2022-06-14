New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India, Economic Times reported. The Bengaluru-based airline was founded as a joint venture between Tatas and Malaysia-based AirAsia Group. Tata-owned an 83.67 per cent stake in the company with the Malaysian company keeping the rest. With this, Tata Group will have five aviation companies namely Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air India SATS Airport services.Also Read - Breaking: Competition Commission Approves Acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

According to ET, Air India will pay Rs 139 crore to Air Asia India to buy the 16.3 per cent stake held by the Malaysian company. Tata Sons already own the rest of the share. Tata Sons approved the acquisition of Air India on January 27 this year through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Talace.

AirAsia India does not offer international flights. Earlier in the year, Air India and AirAsia India had entered an agreement to carry each other's passengers in case of any disruptions. The agreement, signed in February, was valid for two years.

With the takeover, Tata Group will aim to take on rival competitors like IndiGo and others. The company will work on moving all its aviation companies in one single office in Gurugram, Haryana.