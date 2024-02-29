Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: February 29, 2024 2:06 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Breaking News
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India after an incident of non-availability of a wheelchair to an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and died after walking from the aircraft to the airport terminal at Mumbai.

