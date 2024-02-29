By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger
Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India after an incident of non-availability of a wheelchair to an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and died after walking from the aircraft to the airport terminal at Mumbai.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.