Home

Business

Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger

Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger

Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger

Breaking: Air India Slapped With Rs 30 Lakh Penalty For Non-Availability Of Wheelchair That Caused Death to Elderly Passenger

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India after an incident of non-availability of a wheelchair to an 80-year-old passenger who collapsed and died after walking from the aircraft to the airport terminal at Mumbai.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.