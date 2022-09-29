New Delhi: Air India on Thursday cuts down its senior citizen and student concessions from 50% to 25%. “Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend. Even after this adjustment, Air India’s discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines,” Hindustan Times reported quoting an Air India spokesperson.Also Read - Tata, Singapore Airlines Plan to Merge Vistara, Air India Within One-Year Time: Report

However, it is important to note that there is no change of concession for the other categories of passengers, like armed and paramilitary forces, war-disabled officers, and recipients of gallantry awards.

Presently, the national carrier offers 50 per cent for armed forces, para-military forces, war widows and widows of CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) and Assam Rifles and Central Police Organizations, General Reserve Engineering Force personnel, recipients of President's Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Gallantry Arjuna awardees.