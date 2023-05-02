BREAKING: All Go First Flights To Remain Suspended on May 3rd and 4th, DGCA Informs
Go First Airlines informed DGCA that all its flights will remain cancelled on 3rd and 4th of May: DGCA
New Delhi: Go First Airlines informed DGCA that all its flights will remain cancelled on 3rd and 4th of May: DGCA. The airline has reportedly filed an emergency petition against aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in a US court over non-supply of engines, on Tuesday, May 2. According to reports, the airline has claimed that it will go bankrupt if engines are not supplied soon.
