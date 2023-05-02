Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: All Go First Flights To Remain Suspended on May 3rd and 4th, DGCA Informs

Updated: May 2, 2023 3:41 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: Go First Airlines informed DGCA that all its flights will remain cancelled on 3rd and 4th of May: DGCA. The airline has reportedly filed an emergency petition against aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in a US court over non-supply of engines, on Tuesday, May 2. According to reports, the airline has claimed that it will go bankrupt if engines are not supplied soon.

Published Date: May 2, 2023 3:40 PM IST

Updated Date: May 2, 2023 3:41 PM IST

