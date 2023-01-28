Home

All India Bank Strike Deferred by Bank Unions, List of Demands to be Discussed on Jan 31

Giving details, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), said the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has agreed to hold a meeting with the unions on January 31.

All India Bank Strike Latest Update: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Saturday said it has deferred the two-day nationwide bank strike on January 30-31 following an understanding at the conciliation meeting held in Mumbai. Giving details, CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has agreed to hold a meeting with the unions on January 31.

At the conciliation meeting held on Friday, it was decided that the three common issues — five day banking, updation of pension and restoration of old pension scheme — will be discussed on January 31.

The other residual issues will be discussed with respective officers and workmen unions separately.

It should be noted that the UFBU is an umbrella body of several bank unions which had earlier decided to go on strike to press their various demands.

The bank unions had called the strike to press for the following demands: five days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

