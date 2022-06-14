Mumbai: The Central government on Tuesday named Anand Mahindra, Ravindra Dholakia, Venu Srinivasan and Pankaj Patel as the board of directors for the RBI. As per the updates, these new appointments will be for a period of four years. The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet gave its approval for these appointments.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty Fall In Early Trade After Release Of Inflation Data

For the unversed, the Reserve Bank's affairs are regulated by a central board of directors who are appointed by the Centre in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act.