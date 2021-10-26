New Delhi: In a big jolt for Invesco, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday barred the China-backed company from calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders. Notably, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund, the largest investors of ZEEL, had sent a requisition to the company on September 11 to call for an EGM for the removal of MD and CEO Punit Goenka and directors Ashok Kurien, Manish Chokhani from the board. However, Kurien and Chokhani had already resigned from their posts, thereby, making the resolution moved by Invesco “infructuous”.Also Read - ZEEL-Invesco Case: Bombay High Court To Decide On EGM Today. Details Here

Besides, the investment company had also sought the induction of six new independent directors—Surendra Singh Sirohi, Naina Krishna Murthy, Rohan Dhamija, Aruna Sharma, Srinivasa Rao Addepalli, and Gaurav Mehta. However, ZEEL moved the high court on October 2, seeking that the court declares the requisition notice sent by Invesco as illegal and invalid.

Company Can't Function Without MD, CEO

Earlier on Friday, the Bombay High Court had reserved its order on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s (ZEEL) plea after the media company stated it was unwilling to hold the meeting as requested by Invesco, its largest shareholder. The court had said that the EGM resolution has to be kept in abeyance till it decides on the legality and validity of the EGM requisition.

During the hearing last week, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Punit Goenka argued that if Goenka is removed then there will be no managing director and chief executive officer for the company and the Board and the company cannot function without the MD and CEO.