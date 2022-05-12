New Delhi: Days after taking over the airline, Tata Sons on Thursday said it has appointed Campbell Wilson as CEO and Managing Director of Air India. In a statement, Tata Sons said the Air India board has given the nod for the appointment of Wilson, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.Also Read - Woman Suffers Panic Attack At Delhi Airport After Air India Denies Boarding

"Campbell Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost Airlines," Tata Sons said in the statement.

Giving details, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Campbell Wilson is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. He also said that Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia.

Prior to taking charge of Air India, Campbell Wilson was the founding CEO of Scoot in 2011 and led the airline till 2016.

“He then served as the Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020,” Air India added in the statement.

On his appointment for Air India, Campbell Wilson said, “It is honour to be selected to lead the iconic Air India and be a part of the highly respected Tata Group. Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition.”

Who is Campbell Wilson?

Campbell Wilson first began his career as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. Later, he went on to work for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led till 2016.