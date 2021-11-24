New Delhi: In a move that will benefit lakhs of beneficiaries across the country, the Central government on Wednesday decided to extend the ‘PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ to provide free ration till March 2022. An announcement to this effect was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. The minister said that the food grain under Phase V would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs 53,344.52 crores.Also Read - For The First Time, OTT Platforms To Participate In International Film Festival of India: Govt

It has been decided to extend the 'PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' to provide free ration till March 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Cabinet decisions pic.twitter.com/9XO70IQXSz — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was supposed to end on November 30. As part of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the Centre provides 5 kg of food grains free of cost to around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries.

In this scheme, the Centre has been giving rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices.

Giving another update, Anurag Thakur said the Union Cabinet has completed the formalities to repeal the three farm laws. “During the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws,” Thakur said.

The move from the Centre comes as activists of the ‘Right to Food’ campaign have demanded extension of the scheme. In a letter to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, the activists had earlier said that under PMGKAY in 2021, all persons with a ‘priority’ or AAY ration card under the National Food Security Act (2013) are receiving an additional 5 kg grain per person.

Earlier, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution (F&PD), had said as the economy was reviving and the OMSS disposal also being exceptionally good this year, there is no proposal to extend this scheme.