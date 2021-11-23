New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday said it will introduce ‘The Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021’ in the Winter Session of Parliament. The Centre said the Cryptocurrency Bill 2021 will create a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency which will be issued by RBI and ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country.Also Read - PMC Bank Latest: RBI Issues Draft Scheme For Takeover By Unity Small Finance Bank Also Read - One Nation-One Ombudsman: PM Modi To Launch 2 Innovative Customer-centric Initiatives Of RBI Today Also Read - India On Path To Achieve Forecast Of 9.5% Growth This Year, Says RBI Governor As Economic Activities Gain Pace