New Delhi: In a major development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of entire shareholding in AirAsia India by Air India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia India Private Limited by Air India Ltd- an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited (TSPL). At present, TSPL holds 83.67 per cent of the equity share capital of Air Asia India," the CCI said in a statement.

The CCI also added that the two combined entities will have a 15.7 per cent share of India's domestic passenger market.