New Delhi: Delhi Government on Wednesday reduced VAT on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent. Following the reduction, petrol rates will be cut by Rs 8 per litre in the national capital. The new prices will be effective from midnight today.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Supports Paps, Says 'Inki Galti Nahi Thi, Mujhe Pata Hai,' in Viral Video

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. After the reduction, the petrol prices will come down to Rs 95.97. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's Antilia Has Flowers And Marble That Need AC, Reveals The Family Man Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary

It is to be noted that petrol price in Delhi was higher as compared to the NCR cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the state governments had announced a VAT cut following the Centre’s reduction in excise duty on fuel prices last month. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. Also Read - BSF Celebrates 57th Raising Day, To Exchange Sweets With Pakistan On Attari-Wagah Border

The Centre had announced a reduction of Rs 5 per litre in the excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre on diesel in the first week of November, after fuel prices touched a record high.

Since then, opposition parties in Delhi have been urging the state government to cut VAT on petrol at their end as well. Delhi BJP leaders had demanded that VAT be cut by Rs 10 per litre of petrol, after the Centre’s announcement.

In India, fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and freight charges.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.