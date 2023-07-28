Home

Business

BREAKING: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo, Issues Notice After Four Tail Strike Incidents

BREAKING: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo, Issues Notice After Four Tail Strike Incidents

BREAKING: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo, Issues Notice After Four Tail Strike Incidents

DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on IndiGo airlines.

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo airline for four tail strike incidents in the last six months. DGCA also directed the airline to amend its documents and procedures in line with the requirements and OEM guidelines.

Trending Now

The development comes after the airline experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year.

DGCA said it carried out a special audit of Indigo Airlines, and reviewed their documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and Flight Data Monitoring programme.

In a statement, the DGCA said during the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in Indigo Airline’s documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures.

DGCA said it had issued a show cause notice to the airline directing it to submit reply within the stipulated time period and then the reply was reviewed at various levels and was not found satisfactory. Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs on Indigo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES