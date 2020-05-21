Domestic Flight Resumption: Soon after the Airport Authorities of India issued a new guideline for domestic airports as domestic flights are all set to fly from May 25, the civil aviation minister issued a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts for the private airlines as well. Also Read - Domestic Flight Tickets: Booking to Begin Today, We Are Fully Prepared, Say Airlines Which Didn't Know About Announcement Before Minister's Tweet

1. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter an airport, no physical check-in at airport counters Also Read - Domestic Flights From May 25: If Middle Seats Not Vacant, Then What? DGCA to Meet Airlines Today

2. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport, no physical check-in at airport counters Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume After Lockdown 4? IndiGo, SpiceJet Open Online Bookings For June, Say Reports

3. Airlines to adhere to the lower and upper limit of fares prescribed by govt during COVID-19 pandemic period

4. Boarding for a flight will commence 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure