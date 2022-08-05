New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches on the Director of WazirX Crypto-Currency Exchange. The central probe agency also froze its bank assets worth Rs 64.67 Crores for assisting accused Instant Loan APP Companies in the laundering of fraud money via purchase & transfer of virtual crypto assets.Also Read - Varsha Raut, Wife of Arrested Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut, Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Land Scam
ED Raids on WazirX: What We Know So Far
Also Read - Woman Hurls Chappals at Sacked Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Outside ECI Hospital Also Read - Sanjay Raut's ED Custody Extended Till August 4; Uddhav Says 'Jhukega Nahi...' | Highlights
- ED freezes bank assets of WazirX worth Rs 66.67 crores.
- The ED is investigating two cases related to crypto-currency against WazirX under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).
- WazirX is one of India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange.