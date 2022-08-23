New Delhi: AMG Media Networks, a unit of business tycoon Gautam Adani has bought NDTV (New Delhi Television Ltd). A media release by Adani Group has revealed that it has purchased 29.18% stake in the media group and will launch an open offer for another 26 percent stake in the media house, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Speaking about the acquisition, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and editor-in-chief Media Initiatives Adani Enterprises, said, “This acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL’s goal to pave the path of new age media across platforms. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery.”Also Read - Gautam Adani to Launch Open Offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26

“AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR. RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV,” a release by Adani Group said.

ADANI GROUP BUYS NDTV: BIG TAKEAWAYS