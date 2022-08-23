New Delhi: AMG Media Networks, a unit of business tycoon Gautam Adani has bought NDTV (New Delhi Television Ltd). A media release by Adani Group has revealed that it has purchased 29.18% stake in the media group and will launch an open offer for another 26 percent stake in the media house, in compliance with the requirements of the SEBI’s (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Speaking about the acquisition, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and editor-in-chief Media Initiatives Adani Enterprises, said, “This acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of AMNL’s goal to pave the path of new age media across platforms. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery.”Also Read - Gautam Adani to Launch Open Offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26
“AMNL’s wholly owned subsidiary VCPL holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPR) entitling it to convert them into 99.99% stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5% stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR. RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV and holds 29.18% stake in NDTV,” a release by Adani Group said.
Adani Enterprises statement to NSE
ADANI GROUP BUYS NDTV: BIG TAKEAWAYS
- Adani Group’s media arm will buy 29.18% stake in NDTV.
- Adani Group will make an open offer to buy another 26% stake in NDTV.
- Three firms, Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd, have offered a price of Rs 294 for the acquisition of up to 1,67,62,530 fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV having a face value of Rs 4 from the public shareholders.
- NDTV operates three news channels – NDTV 24×7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit.
- NDTV Digital has strong online presence and remains one of the most followed news handles on social media with more than 35 million followers across various platforms.
- NDTV recorded a Revenue of INR 421 Cr with an EBITDA of INR 123 Cr and Net Profit of INR 85 Cr in FY22 with negligible debt.
- NDTV’s Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 123 crore and net profit of Rs 85 crore during the fiscal.
- What Sanjay Pugalia said on NDTV’s acquisition: “AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and the interested in India, with information and knowledge. With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision. We look forward to strengthening NDTV’s leadership in news delivery.”
- The shares of NDTV closed at Rs 374.70 apiece at the BSE, which was 4.99% higher (compared to the previous day).
- At the NSE, the shares surged by 3.09 percent to close at Rs 369.75 apiece.