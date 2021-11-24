New Delhi: Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group on Wednesday replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in Asia. Adani’s current net worth is USD 88.8 billion which is just $2.2 billion less than the net worth of India’s richest person and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani New Home In London, UK Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park Home Tour | Watch Exclusive Video

The net worth of Adani group witnessed a massive growth since April 2020. According to the reports, on 18 March 2020, Adani’s net worth was USD 4.91 billion. Notably, in last 20 months, the net worth of Gautam Adani saw a whopping increase of over 1808 percent i.e., USD 83.89 billion. In the same period, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 percent i.e., USD 54.7 billion. Also Read - Mumbai Police Says Tourists Asked For Directions, Posed No Threat To Mukesh Ambani's Residence