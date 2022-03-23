New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal’s residence and office over alleged tax evasion. I-T department officials are also conducting searches at premises lined to other top officials of the company. The raids have been on since early morning.Also Read - Hero MotoCorp pitches for 18% GST on two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp is led by Pawan Munjal and has expanded its presence to 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Central America. Hero MotoCorp has 8 globally benchmarked manufacturing facilities – 6 in India and 1 each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

Income Tax department conducting searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp. The office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search. More details awaited: Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

According to reports, Offices and residential premises of Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being looked upon. A team of officials of the department are also looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters.