Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed the global growth forecast to 3.6% this year, down by 0.8% from January amid Russia-Ukraine war. The IMF blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.

The 190-country lender on Tuesday downgraded its forecast for global growth to 3.6% this year, a steep falloff from 6.1% last year and from the 4.4% growth it had expected for 2022 back in January.

The IMF said the Ukraine war is pushing inflation higher globally, and will last 'much longer' than previously expected. The IMF also predicted that the Ukraine economy will collapse to 35% this year and Russia to fall to 8.5%.

The IMF also said it expects the world economy to grow 3.6% again next year, slightly slower than the 3.8% it forecast in January.