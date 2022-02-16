New Delhi: The Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday conducted multiple searches at several locations of Chinese telecom giant Huawei as part of a tax evasion investigation, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources on Wednesday. The raids were launched on the company’s premises in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana), and Bengaluru.Also Read - BEN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 122 Between Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST February 16 Wed

According to sources, the officials looked at financial documents, account books and company records as part of a tax evasion probe against Huawei, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions. Also Read - Deep Sidhu's Last Picture With Girlfriend Reena Rai From Their Valentine's Day Celebration Goes Viral

Some records have been seized too, they said. Also Read - Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re: Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Golden King Bappi Lahiri | See Tweet

The company said its operations in the country were “firmly compliant” with the law.

“We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure,” the company said in a statement.

The government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services.

However, telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE under their old agreements for maintaining their networks but they will need an approval of the government before getting into any new business agreement as per National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector.

The tax department had last year conducted searches against Chinese mobile communication and handset manufacturing companies like Xiaomi and Oppo and their linked persons and claimed to have detected alleged unaccounted income worth over Rs 6,500 crore due to violation of the Indian tax law and regulations.

Earlier this week, the Information and Technology ministry blocked 54 more apps with Chinese links, including Tencent Xriver, Nice Video baidu, Viva Video Editor, and gaming app Garena Free Fire Illuminate, citing security and privacy concerns.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also conducted searches and frozen assets of Chinese-controlled companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) dishing out instant loans through mobile apps in India.

The stepped-up action against Chinese-backed companies or entities operating in India comes in the backdrop of the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

(With PTI inputs)