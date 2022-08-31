New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit for the first four months of this fiscal year — April, May, June, July — stood at Rs 3.41 lakh crore or Rs 3.41 trillion. The fiscal deficit recorded accounts for 20.5 per cent of the full year target, according to government data.Also Read - SBI Report Gives Thumbs Up To India As Investment Destination As China Falls Behind

India's fiscal deficit during the same period last year stood at Rs 3.21 trillion or 21.3 per cent of the budget estimates.