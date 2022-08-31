New Delhi: India’s Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter, April-June, of this fiscal year has grown exponentially at 13.5 per cent, according to data released by National Statistical Office (NSO). During the same period last year India’s GDP growth stood at 20.1 per centAlso Read - Goldman Sachs WARNS: UK Inflation Can Near 20%, 'Recession On Way'
The data also reveals that core sector output has slowed down to 4.5 per cent in July against 9.9 per cent a year ago.
- April-June farm sector growth at 4.5 per cent
- April-June GVA growth at 12.7 per cent
EIGHT CORE INDUSTRIES’ DATA
EIGHT CORE INDUSTRIES' DATA
- Fertilizers production increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Cement production increased by 2.1 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Electricity generation increased by 2.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Steel production increased by 5.7 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Petroleum Refinery production increased by 6.2 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Natural Gas production declined by 0.3 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Crude Oil production decreased by 3.8 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021
- Coal production increased by 11.4 per cent in July, 2022 over July, 2021