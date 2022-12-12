India’s Retail Inflation Declines to 11-month Low at 5.88 Per Cent from 6.77 Per Cent in October

India’s retail inflation declines to 11-month low at 5.88% in November from 6.77% in October

Inflation in food basket rose to 8.60 per cent in September this year from 7.62 per cent in August.

Business News: Retail inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November, mainly due to softening prices of food items, official data showed today. This is the first time in 11 months that the retail inflation print has come within the RBI’s tolerance band of 4 ( +/- 2) per cent.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 6.77 per cent in October 2022, and 4.91 per cent in November last year.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was 4.67 per cent in November, against 7.01 per cent in the previous month.

After remaining above the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent since January, retail inflation has declined to its lowest level in 11 months. In December 2021, the retail inflation stood at 5.66 per cent.