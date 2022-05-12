New Delhi: Largely driven by the rising fuel and food prices, the retail inflation in India surged to an 18-month high of 7.79% in April against 6.95% in March 2022, the government data showed on Thursday. Notably, this is the highest inflation rate since October 2020.Also Read - Timing Of RBI Rate Hike Was Surprising: Sitharaman

The jump in retail inflation was long expected after the Centre's decision to wait until after key state elections in March to hike fuel prices. On the other side, the energy prices globally have also increased due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.

As per the government data, industrial production has grown a lacklustre 1.9% on year in March, pulled down by an unfavourable base effect and price rise. Industrial production had grown 1.7% in February as well. However, the industrial production had soared 24.2% in March last year.

Notably, the retail inflation remained above the tolerance limit of the central bank for a fourth month in a row, the government data showed.

Analysts earlier had predicted that the annual inflation could touch 7.50%, higher than the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s 2% to 6% target, and above 6.95% in March.