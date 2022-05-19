Jakarta: Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Thursday announced that the country will lift its palm oil export ban from Monday, May 23, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation. In a video statement, President Joko Widodo said the decision to lift the ban on plan oil export was taken despite the price of bulk cooking oil having not yet reached the targeted 14,000 rupiah per litre price as the government considers the welfare of 17 million workers in the palm oil industry.Also Read - Thomas Cup Final 2022 Highlights: India Clinch Their First-Ever Thomas Cup, Win 3-0 Against Indonesia

Being the world's top palm oil exporter, Indonesia had on 28 April halted the shipments of crude palm oil and some of its derivative products to control soaring prices of domestic cooking oil, rattling global vegetable oil markets.

President Joko Widodo said in the statement that the supply of bulk cooking oil has now reached a level greater than what the domestic market needed.

“Average price of (bulk) cooking oil before the export ban in April was 19,800 rupiah per litre and after the ban the average price dropped to around 17,200 to 17,600 rupiah per litre,” he said in the statement.

In the recent past, several smallholder farmers staged a protest in Jakarta and in other parts of the country, demanding the government to end the palm oil export ban that has slashed their incomes.

The agitating farmers’ group APKASINDO had in a statement said since the export ban , the price of palm fruit has dropped 70% below a floor price set by regional authorities.

The independent farmers are not protected by the floor price, which is fixed through an agreement between mills and large-scale cooperatives.