Bengaluru: Former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — John Shaw — on 24 October passed away. His cremation will take place at Wilson Gardens Crematorium today at 4 pm.

John Shaw was a member of the board of directors since 1999 and he was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, according to the company website. He was also former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group and former chairman of Madura Coats.

John graduated from University of Glasgow, UK with an MA (economics honours) in history and political economy, according to Mint. He also held an honorary doctorate from the university.