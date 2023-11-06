Home

Diwali Bonus For Delhi Govt Employees Announced, Here’s How Much Salary Will Increase 80,000 Staff

Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal said a total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus.

New Delhi: Giving festive cheers to his employees, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 7,000 Diwali bonus for the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government. He said a total of Rs 56,000 crores will be spent to provide this bonus.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "…We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of Rs 56,000 crores will… pic.twitter.com/xBKtNkqkxo — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Indians across the country celebrate Diwali as the festival symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”. Notably, Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. Diwali this year will be celebrated on November 12.

Just like the Delhi governemnt, the Centre had last month approved Diwali Bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. In this regard, the finance ministry fixed the cap for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at Rs 7,000 for 2022-23.

