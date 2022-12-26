Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2/Litre From Tomorrow: Check Revised Rates Here

Mother Dairy in a statement said it has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre.

Notably, this is the fifth time, that milk prices have been increased this year by leading milk supplier Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR.

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike Latest Update: Mother Dairy on Monday said it hiked the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market from Tuesday (December 27), because of the higher input costs. Mother Dairy in a statement said it has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre. However, Mother Dairy said there is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants.

“It is an unprecedented year for the dairy industry. We have been witnessing a significant increase in demand of milk and milk products from both consumers and institutions, even after festivals. On the other hand, procurement of raw milk has also not picked up after Diwali as was anticipated,” the company said.

Mother Dairy hikes milk rate by Rs 2/litre effective from tomorrow There is no revision in the MRP of Cow Milk and Token Milk variants. pic.twitter.com/SXoQ8sbqBS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Mother Dairy said it has also hiked the price of double-toned milk rate by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 47 per litre, from Rs 45 per litre. However, the company decided not to increase the prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants.

