New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the director of Reliance Jio, the digital division of Reliance Industries said on Tuesday, reports the NDTV. Akash Ambani, a non-executive director and Mukesh’s son, has been named the firm’s new board chairman, a step being seen as succession planning by the 65-year old billionaire..Also Read - Mumbai Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 3 in Kurla's Naik Nagar, Rescue Operation Underway; Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia Announced

Mukesh Ambani has resigned as the director of the company effective from 27 June. Pankaj Mohan Pawar will take over as the Managing Director of the company from 27 June, according to the decisions taken at Jio’s Board of Directors meeting held on Monday, the NDTV report added. Also Read - 10 Killed, 40 Injured as Missile Strike Hits 'Crowded' Mall in East Ukraine | Video

Further details will be added soon. Also Read - Activist Teesta Setalvad Detained by Gujarat ATS in Mumbai Day After Supreme Court Ruling on 2002 Riots