New Delhi: A Go First flight, carrying 92 passengers, from Bengaluru to Malé (Maldives) had an emergency landing today at 12pm at Coimbatore airport after the engine overheat warning bell rang, an hour after the takeoff. All passengers safely disembarked: Airport officials

The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway: Go First Spokesperson