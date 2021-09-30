New Delhi: Electricity consumers, your attention, please. From tomorrow onwards, your electricity bill will increase by 2%. The development has come as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Thursday announced the new power tariff order for 2021-22. The changes will come into effect from October 1.Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi Govt School Teachers, Staffers to be Treated as on Leave, If Unvaccinated by THIS Date

Issuing the fresh order, the DERC said it kept all other rates such as per unit energy cost and fixed charges on the sanctioned load of every household constant. It said that the electricity bills will see a minor increase from next month because the power regulator raised the 'pension trust surcharge' from the current 5% to 7%.

It must be noted that apart from the goods and services taxes, two surcharges have also been imposed on every electricity bill in Delhi. Notably, these pension surcharge goes towards paying pension to former employees of power utilities before the electricity sector was decentralised, and the regulatory asset surcharge goes to power distribution companies (discoms) to make up for their revenue deficits.

As per the new order from the DERC, the regulatory asset surcharge will remain unchanged at 8%, reported Hindustan Times.

The DERC had last year also issued the tariff order and had kept all other rates that occur in an electricity bill constant, except for the pension trust surcharge. The pension surcharge was increased from 3.8% to 5% last year and this year it has been increased to 7%.