Income Tax Return Alert: In a great relief for the taxpayers, the CBDT on Thursday extended the last date for filing ITR for the Financial Year 2020-21 till December 31. It was earlier extended till September 30. The move from the Income Tax department comes as the ITR filing portal was facing technical glitches for the taxpayers while filing ITR. More details will be added.